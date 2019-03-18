Depending on who you talk to, the notch and hole-punch cutout are two of the worst current smartphone trends we've seen as a result of OEMs pushing for phone displays to have virtually no bezels. ZTE's latest phones don't appear to have either of these two things, but we aren't sure if the alternative is really better. Thanks to Notebook Italia, we have leaked renders of two upcoming phones from ZTE — the Axon V and Axon S.

The Axon V has the most unique design of the two. Rather than using a traditional notch, ZTE's decided to put the phone's front-facing cameras on the right frame. This results in a 6.8-inch OLED display that has virtually no bezels whatsoever, but the side effect is a weird protuberance on its side. The extra room in the Axon V would supposedly allow for extra battery capacity, but if you ask me, I'm not sure if the tradeoff is worth it. The camera bulge is up high enough to where it doesn't look like it'd get in the way of normal usage of the Axon V, but it raises concerns around its fragility and compatibility with cases.

In addition to the Axon V, the Axon S also has an original design as it's the first side-sliding phone we've seen. Handsets like the Oppo Find X have featured cameras that slide out from the top, but with the Axon S, they slide out on the left side. This exposes two front-facing cameras, three rear-facing cameras, and an LED flash.