Amid the ongoing pandemic, many businesses have unfortunately been forced to shut down due to a number of reasons. Many of the business that have remained open and operational are being made to comply with Covid-19 guidelines which can vary upon location, and has resulted in many partnering with some of the best food delivery apps to keep business running. As a measure to keep consumers informed and safe, Yelp last year introduced a new Covid-19 page that allowed businesses to prodive a look at the services they offer and wheter or not they are enforcing safety protocols. Today, Yelp is expanding on this feature with user-generated feedback on these businesses.

The goal is to keep business accountable. This new feature expands on the feedback that users can provide on a particular business, and lets them indicate whether or not safety guidelines are being followed. Based on a consencus of these responces, Yelp will regularly update a business's Health and Safety Measures.

We know many businesses are prioritizing the health and safety of their customers. This new update further highlights how businesses have adapted to keep their customers safe, and aims to instill confidence in consumers to continue supporting local businesses.

A green check, for instance, indicates that the business is following that particular measure such as requiring staff members to wear masks. An orange question mark, on the other hand, will appear when the majority of user feedback indicates that a particular measure is not being observed, or there are mixed responces. Users can provide feedback in two different ways, either by survey or by navigating to a business's Covid-19 Safety section and selecting "edit".

Yelp also notes that it's giving businesses more ways to communicate how they are implementing safety guidelines, and has measures to handle misuse of the user feedback tool as well as user reviews, in order to keep businesses from being unfairly misrepresented.