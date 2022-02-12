Soon, we hope: EA and Respawn remain tight-lipped about a firm release date for now, but recent comments seem to suggest it's finally coming soon.

Coming soon, with a soft launch

After being initially announced in 2019 with a projected release date of 2020, Apex Legends Mobile continues to be MIA, although closed betas are being conducted in select regions for just a few thousand players. The game has been highly-anticipated and will likely be one of the best battle royales for Android. Fans can't wait to get their hands on it!

In the latest quarterly earnings results for EA, CEO Andrew Wilson said that that game would be "coming soon." However, prior to that, Apex Legends Mobile will soft launch in select countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Players in those countries can pre-register for the soft launch now by heading to the game's listing in the Google Play Store.

The Soft Launch for Apex Mobile is coming! For those in the countries mentioned below, please follow the link, or visit your local Google Play Store page, to pre-register. For all other legends, sit tight! We'll have more info for you soon.



Closed regional beta rollout continues

Much like the release date itself, it is unclear when the West may finally get its hands on a coveted closed beta for Apex Legends Mobile. In April and May of 2021, India and the Philippines got the first round of closed betas.

Then in June, Respawn announced on Twitter that closed betas would be coming "in a few weeks" for Egypt, Lebanon, Peru, and Colombia, but whether or not these actually happened remains foggy, as there were no official updates about them.

Pre-register now

Betas or no betas, release date or no release date, you can still go ahead and pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play Store to keep your hand on the game's pulse. By pre-registering, you may even score an invite to test the game out in a closed beta once it comes to your region. That is, if it comes to your region. Keep in mind, your data from a closed beta will not carry over to the final product.