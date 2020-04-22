While Android is obviously our preferred mobile OS of choice around these parts, that's not to say it's perfect. Android gets a lot of things right, but there are also plenty of aspects to it that can be rather annoying.
Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about the struggle of getting an Android device set up from scratch. If you've ever moved from one phone to another, you're all too familiar with how headache-inducing this process can be.
Here are a few of the highlights from that conversation:
Now, we want to hear from you — What about Android annoys you the most?
Join the conversation in the forums!
8 easy ways to reuse your old Android phone or tablet
Instead of selling or leaving your old gadgets in a drawer, here are some fun ways you can reuse your old phone or tablet. From setting up a security camera to using your phone as a universal remote, there's no shortage of use cases for your ageing devices.
Review: This awesome Wi-Fi smart plug does way more than you think
I'm not gonna lie, after my Amazon Echo and my Nest Hub Max, my absolute favorite smart home gadgets in my house are my smart plugs. Smart plugs can take any old, dumb device and enable you to effortlessly modernize it and control it with your voice. Until I came across these particular smart plugs from TopGreener, I didn't know how much I was missing out on.
Review: This is what it's like using the most repairable phone ever made
You may have never heard of Fairphone, but the Dutch-based company is trying to make waves across the tech industry with its sustainable approach to materials sourcing, distribution, labor relations, and customer care. We got the chance to try out their latest device, the Fairphone 3, and we have some thoughts on the device beyond its hardware and software experience.
These cases will keep your G7 Power trucking along
The Moto G7 Power was announced alongside the standard Moto G7 and is one of the most impressive budget devices. Here are some of the best G7 Power cases to keep your new device safe from disaster.