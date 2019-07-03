What you need to know
- A civil complaint filed by Rie Hirabaru Rubin says Andy Rubin conspired to defraud her by not revealing his sources of income.
- Rubin also conspired to defraud Rie Rubin by making her sign a prenuptial agreement under false pretenses.
- The lawsuit alleges Andy Rubin had at least five mistresses and was operating a sex ring.
Back in 2017, it was revealed that Andy Rubin had an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate while at Google. Rubin left the company in 2014, and although Google found credible evidence of sexual misconduct, Rubin picked up a $90 million exit package — receiving $1.25 to $2.5 million monthly over the course of four years.
Newly unsealed court documents from a civil complaint filed by Rubin's estranged wife Rie Hirabaru Rubin allege Rubin of concealing the Google payments and making her sign a prenuptial agreement under false pretenses. The lawsuit also states that Rubin conspired to defraud Rie Rubin by not divulging "his sources of income, the amount of money the family had, and what it was being spent on."
According to the lawsuit, Rubin had at least five mistresses and was operating a "sex ring" that included loaning them out to other men:
Some of those affairs, the suit states, included "'ownership' relationships with other women, whereby Rubin would pay for their expenses in exchange for offering them to other men."
Rubin set up a separate bank account to deposit the Google payments and shelled out "hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to other women," with the prenuptial agreement protecting Rubin from financial consequences in the case of a divorce due to extramarital affairs.
The allegations line up with the New York Times exposé from last October, which prompted a Google walkout in November and ultimately led to Sundar Pichai announcing changes to the way such situations are handled in the future.
But at the crux of this particular civil complaint is the fact that the lawyer that represented Rie Hirabaru Rubin in the signing of the prenuptial agreement served as Rubin's lawyer for a previous divorce settlement, presenting a conflict of interest. Rie Hirabaru Rubin is now trying to get the prenuptial invalidated as a result, which would allow her to obtain a part of Rubin's $350 million estimated net worth.
Andy Rubin's lawyers furnished the following statement to The Verge, and followed it up with an amended statement once the story broke:
This is a garden variety family law dispute involving a wife who regrets her decision to execute a prenuptial agreement. It should be litigated in family law court in its entirety.
This is a family law dispute involving a wife who regrets her decision to execute a prenuptial agreement. It is full of false claims and we look forward to telling our side of the story.