Back in 2017, it was revealed that Andy Rubin had an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate while at Google. Rubin left the company in 2014, and although Google found credible evidence of sexual misconduct, Rubin picked up a $90 million exit package — receiving $1.25 to $2.5 million monthly over the course of four years.

Newly unsealed court documents from a civil complaint filed by Rubin's estranged wife Rie Hirabaru Rubin allege Rubin of concealing the Google payments and making her sign a prenuptial agreement under false pretenses. The lawsuit also states that Rubin conspired to defraud Rie Rubin by not divulging "his sources of income, the amount of money the family had, and what it was being spent on."

According to the lawsuit, Rubin had at least five mistresses and was operating a "sex ring" that included loaning them out to other men: