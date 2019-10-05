It's no secret that using any sort of software that does more than a cursory "look" at people has issues when used by a person of color. Microsoft had issues with the Kinect and even a simple heart-rate sensor on your smartwatch can struggle here. Google is trying to avoid these kinds of issues by training its smart face unlocking using people of color in the hopes that more data fed into the system can help overcome the problem. You can't use any sort of face recognition software unless it works for everyone. I think most of us can agree that this is a good thing. We're all people and though skin color is simply a cosmetic difference, it is a valid concern in some cases. Working to make it less of one is a great idea. But it's still going to always be something that's almost uncomfortable to talk about because it focuses on the idea that skin color implies a difference beyond the visual. It's human nature to try to be unoffending and politely shy away from anything outside our comfort zone. More: I'm big and black and heart rate monitors are terrible for people like me The issue isn't really anything we should feel uncomfortable about, that's just how we're wired inside. But taking to task something that's already controversial and bungling it beyond belief is something Google should know better than to do and having third-party contractors deceive people and target vulnerable folks like the homeless to gather this data is downright stupid.

In case you're not aware, that's exactly what Google is accused of doing according to the New York Daily News. Interviews with current and former employees claim that they were directed to target the homeless because they would be less likely to talk to the media. Or that they were simply playing a "selfie game" or that the $5 gift card they would receive could be exchanged for cash in certain states.