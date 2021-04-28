We've all been there. You're just casually scrolling through photos on your phone or responding to a WhatsApp message when all of a sudden, it's gone. The photo you were just looking at, the whole album, everything, gone. I know I've accidentally deleted items off my phone before, and also had my phone suddenly freak out on me and decide to delete something without my permission.

The boiling anger and the utter sadness of possibly losing that memory forever is something any Android user can relate to. Thankfully, as smartphone software continues to improve, there are some pretty great tools available to help you recover data you thought you lost.

In the early days of Android development, many of these tools required you to root your phone so the software could access the appropriate files on your phone. Not anymore. Tenorshare is a software company that has been building data recovery software for over 10 years, and their UltData program is the perfect Android data recovery tool.

UltData is designed to help you recover a wide range of data if you happen to lose it, without needing to root your phone or do anything to it other than download an app. Everything from text messages to contacts to photos and videos can all be quickly and safely recovered using UltData. You can even scan your phone for free to see if there's anything you want or need to recover before having to purchase anything.

If you do want to purchase the software, there are three options to choose from. You can get a 1-month license for $35.95, a 1-year license for $39.95, or a lifetime license for $49.95. Keep in mind that you can cancel the monthly and yearly licenses if you only need to use it once. Honestly, if you at all think you'll use it more than a couple of times, I would opt for the lifetime license. It's the best deal.