We've all been there. You're just casually scrolling through photos on your phone or responding to a WhatsApp message when all of a sudden, it's gone. The photo you were just looking at, the whole album, everything, gone. I know I've accidentally deleted items off my phone before, and also had my phone suddenly freak out on me and decide to delete something without my permission.
The boiling anger and the utter sadness of possibly losing that memory forever is something any Android user can relate to. Thankfully, as smartphone software continues to improve, there are some pretty great tools available to help you recover data you thought you lost.
In the early days of Android development, many of these tools required you to root your phone so the software could access the appropriate files on your phone. Not anymore. Tenorshare is a software company that has been building data recovery software for over 10 years, and their UltData program is the perfect Android data recovery tool.
UltData is designed to help you recover a wide range of data if you happen to lose it, without needing to root your phone or do anything to it other than download an app. Everything from text messages to contacts to photos and videos can all be quickly and safely recovered using UltData. You can even scan your phone for free to see if there's anything you want or need to recover before having to purchase anything.
If you do want to purchase the software, there are three options to choose from. You can get a 1-month license for $35.95, a 1-year license for $39.95, or a lifetime license for $49.95. Keep in mind that you can cancel the monthly and yearly licenses if you only need to use it once. Honestly, if you at all think you'll use it more than a couple of times, I would opt for the lifetime license. It's the best deal.
One of the biggest features of UltData is the ability to recover WhatsApp data from your phone. It can recover your deleted photos and messages in WhatsApp, even if you don't have a backup on your phone. And you don't need to be rooted for that, either.
If you use WhatsApp Business, you're covered there, too. Anything you might have lost or deleted a while ago and suddenly need it again, UltData can recover contacts, photos, videos, documents, and more.
UltData is very easy to use. You literally just plug your phone into your computer, fire up the software, and select the file types you're looking for. The software will scan your phone and show you everything you lost, and you can download it right onto your computer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google brings its Android Earthquake Alerts System to more countries
Google first rolled out its life-saving earthquake detection system in California, but now the system is rolling out to more states and countries.
Google Stadia finally gets a search bar and updated Library UI with sorting
More than a year after launch, Google Stadia has finally received the long-awaited search bar function, with several other user-requested features currently in the works.
Review: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is still a great Android smartwatch
The Galaxy Watch 3 is a gorgeous smartwatch with a high asking price and more fitness-focused features than ever before.
People into rooting and modding should check out these Android phones
If you're looking ahead and know you'll want to change something on your next phone that requires custom software or root access, these phones are the best options.