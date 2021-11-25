Online shopping is the "El Dorado for scammers" looking to target consumers who are excited to get their holiday shopping done during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, experts say. They add now is not the time to feel exhausted worrying about scams, but rather to remember that the tips to avoid it and understanding online protection are easy. In 2020, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission logged 4.7 million cybercrime reports, 2.1 million of which were fraud-related. Consumers lost $3.3 billion to fraud in that time - or $702.13 per case. Dollar losses have spiked 73% year-over-year, suggesting that the pandemic is fueling a significant increase in this type of targeted digital crime, says Carmi Levy, a technology expert. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more "Frighteningly, most consumers still hold onto the outdated notion that cybercrime is something that always happens to someone else, and never to them. We simply don't believe that a fraudulent event can happen to us — despite data that suggests it is a major problem, and it is getting worse," he says. Levy notes that because of the pandemic, many shoppers have shifted their buying behavior toward online shopping, and the increase in cybercrime suggests that too many people are not taking security as seriously as they should. "While retailers, platform providers, and payment processors continue to introduce better technologies that tilt the playing field to our advantage, it's just as true that human behaviors need to evolve further if we are to collectively and individually reduce our risk of falling victim to online fraud. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent the highest-profile milestones in the retail sector's annual calendar by virtue of the sheer volume of online transactions, this is a challenge that remains just as critical for consumers every other day of the year," Carmi Levy, a technology expert, says. As you're perusing sites to find deals for the best Android devices on sale or the best smartwatch deals, be aware that cybercriminals are using even more sophisticated tools to try and scam you, says Levy. Black Friday/Cyber Monday are key days for cybercriminals to attack

Judith Bitterli, senior vice president of monetization at McAfee, says in an interview that shockingly over half of U.S. respondents to the McAfee consumer Mindset Survey have never considered how much their data is worth. "Especially around the holidays, hackers and bad actors continue to look for ways to exploit others for money by scavenging and stealing our personally identifiable information," she says. Bitterli adds that hackers know consumers are shopping more online because of the pandemic and specifically use "our feelings, fears, and misplaced senses of trust to gain control." "Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide the opportunity for cybercriminals to put their skills and scams to the test, so it is important that consumers slow down and be aware that a scam might be trying to take advantage of their financial or personal information," she says. According to 2020 Adobe Analytics data, U.S. consumers spent $34.4 billion during the five-day cyber week period that covered both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is a 20.7% increase year-over-year, according to the data. Adam Levine, a security expert and the host of the podcast What the Hack with Adam Levine, says that as holiday shopping has shifted from brick and mortar retailers to e-commerce sites, especially in the wake of COVID, scams have increased dramatically. "The opportunities for scammers have dramatically increased. Consumers need to be more alert to potential scams, including smishing (text-related scams), delivery fraud, and charity scams," he says. "And again, online is the El Dorado for scammers looking to target consumers looking for things that aren't going to make it in time." If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is