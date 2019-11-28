So you want to get a reliable robot vacuum, but you don't know where to start. It's understandable given that there are so many options out there. As someone who's tested dozens of these cleaning devices, I can say that Roborock is an amazing company to go with. They offer several different vacuums, that are all reliable and powerful cleaners. We've split these vacuums into categories to help you know what you should expect from purchasing anything from an entry-level to a high-end Roborock robot vacuum. That way, you can figure out which one would be best for your specific needs. Without further ado, here's what to expect from any Roborock robot vacuum in any range whether it be an entry-level, mid-range, or high-end vacuum. Roborock's vacuum range What to expect with any Roborock vacuum

Not just one, but every one of Roborock's robot vacuum models are rated 4.4 stars or higher on Amazon with hundreds of user reviews backing these ratings. That's super impressive, but it's also not surprising given that the basis of Roborock vacuums is quality. Each and every Roborock robot vacuum responds to the app, can be controlled by Amazon Alexa, can be scheduled for regular cleanings, cleans your home in a tidy back and forth motion, has a recharge and resume feature, and can detect when it moves from hard floor to thick carpet and raises the suction level to match. Whether you're getting an entry-level, mid-range, or high-end robot vacuum, Roborock offers plenty of conveniences and powerful suction to keep your home clean and tidy. The main difference between the units is how well they work on carpet, how long the battery life lasts, and how many smart features they offer. Entry-level Roborock vacuums When you think entry-level, you should expect any device to give up convenience features for a lower price. While the Xiaowa series is less expensive than Roborock's other vacuums, they're also far more impressive than many other robot vacuums of the same price range. There are three vacuums in Roborock's Xiaowa line: E20, E25, and E35. The E20 is best meant for hard floors, the E25 is a little more powerful and can handle hard floors and up to medium-pile carpets, finally, the E35 has the most powerful suction and battery life of the three and is great for anything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets. Roborock E20 - Meant for hard floors

This unit is intended for hard floors and low-pile carpets. That being said, if you have rugs on your floor, the unit has been designed to cross over anything that's up to 2cm tall instead of getting stuck. It has a decent runtime of 100 minutes and has a slightly larger-than-average dustbin of 0.64 liters. The battery life and container size make it so this unit can clean a small to medium-sized house or apartment in one go. Should the battery run out of juice during a cleaning session, it will recharge and then resume cleaning where it left off. Instead of being told where it can and can't go in the app, you'll have to place this magnetic tape around areas you want the unit to avoid. Though it maps your home during cleaning to provide neat back and forth lines, it doesn't remember your house layout once a job is done. That being said, it does offer spot cleaning, meaning you can set it down in an area and it will stay close and clean. It can even be used to mop your hard floors. This is a powerful unit that is sure to keep your homes clean and tidy. Who should buy it: Anyone with mostly hard floors and low-pile carpets who don't want to spend a lot of money on a quality vacuum. The shorter runtime also makes it preferable for small homes and apartments. Limited-time Black Friday deal: Through December 1st, this incredible vacuum costs just $200 — that's a $100 discount from the retail cost. Starting December 2nd through the 14th, the price rises to $230, which is still $70 less than retail. Take advantage of this limited-time discount now. $200 ($100 off) at Amazon Roborock Xiaowa E25 - Meant for hard floors and low-pile carpets

Unlike the E20, the E25 is a little better equipped to handle low to medium-pile carpets. It also has a carpet boost, which allows it to detect carpets and increase its suction power. As with the E20, this unit can go over rugs up to 2cm high without getting stuck. Once you're done vacuuming, you can attach the mop and fill the water tank to have the E25 mop your hard floors. You will need to monitor it, though, since the unit will attempt to mop your carpets as well as your hard floors. I love that even this less expensive option offers intelligent cleaning paths, meaning it vacuums back and forth instead of zigzagging every which way and leaving your carpets looking untidy. It has a decent battery life of 100 minutes and a slightly larger-than-average dustbin of 0.64 liters, making it a great option for apartments and small homes. You can also send voice commands to this unit via Alexa. Who should buy it: Anyone with hard floors and up to medium-pile carpets who doesn't want to spend a lot of money on a quality vacuum. The shorter run time also makes it a preferable option for small homes and apartments. Limited-time Black Friday deal: Through December 1st, this incredible vacuum costs just $200 — that's a $100 discount from the retail cost. Starting December 2nd through the 14th, the price rises to $230, which is still $70 less than retail. Take advantage of this limited-time discount now. $200 ($100 off) at Amazon Roborock Xiaowa E35 - From hard floors to medium-pile carpets

This unit has stronger suction power than the other Xiaowa vacuums at 2000Pa rather than 1800Pa. For this reason, its the best choice for anyone who wants an inexpensive robot vacuum that they can use on medium-pile carpets. You can choose between four different carpet modes from Quiet to Turbo and this unit can also mop. Like all other Roborock vacuums, this one can be controlled via app or by using Amazon Alexa. It has 0.64 liter dustbin, which is about average size and impressive runtime of up to 150 minutes, which is much higher than average. That means it can traverse about 2,700 square feet in one go. Should the unit run out of juice while vacuuming, it returns to the charger, charges up, and then resumes cleaning where it stopped. You cannot set up no-go zones with the app. Who should buy it: Those with homes that have low to medium-pile carpets and lots of ground to cover. It's also a great pick for medium to large homes. Limited-time Black Friday deal: Through December 2nd, the E35 costs just $230 — that's a $120 discount from the retail cost. Starting December 18th through the 25th, the price rises to $270, which is still $80 less than retail. Take advantage of this limited-time discount now. $230 ($120 off) at Amazon Mid-range Roborock vacuums There's really only one mid-range Roborock vacuum and that's the S4. This little unit has an impressive runtime, and features smart technology that helps it vacuum in tidy back and forth lines. Oddly enough, this is the only unit in Roborock's line that cannot mop your floors. Roborock S4 - A balance of smart features and powerful cleaning

The Roborock S4 is a great device for anyone looking for a powerful unit with plenty of convenience features. It has powerful suction and can lift AA batteries. What's more, it has a battery life of up to 150 minutes, which means it can cover about 2,700 square feet in one go. This makes it an especially appealing option for anyone in a medium to large home. Unlike the previous vacuums on this list, this unit maps your home and then saves the layout. You can then create no-go zones or tell the vacuum to specifically clean a specific area. As with previous units, you can schedule cleanings. Something to note is that this vacuum doesn't have the ability to mop. You'll need to consider if that's a dealbreaker before purchasing it. Who should buy it: Those who want a powerful device that can set up no-go zones. The runtime makes it a great option for anyone in a medium to large-sized home. Limited-time Black Friday deal: Until December 1st, the excellent Roborock S4 is 25% off, down $100 to just $300. Take advantage of this limited-time discount now. $300 ($100 off) at Amazon High-end Roborock vacuums These are the most powerful and convenience-packed robot vacuums you can purchase. They offer remarkable suction of 2000Pa, which is enough to lift AA batteries. If you have low or medium-pile carpets, you can trust these models to suck up more dirt and debris than other vacuums. Additionally, these machines map your home and can remember the layout even after a job has finished. That means you'll be able to set up no-go zones, or tell your vacuum to clean specific areas of your home simply by using the app. They also have impressive battery life, employ several sensors to keep them from running into objects or falling down stairs, and they can be used to mop your hard floors.

I love that you can use the app to put up virtual walls in your home, which then keep the vacuum from entering certain areas. That way, you don't have to follow it around when cleaning. It employs Smart LDS Navigation and 13 types of sensors to recognize obstacles and stairs. That way it's less likely to get damaged or to damage your belongings while it runs. The battery life of this unit is on the higher end, being able to run for up to 150 minutes in one go. It also has a decent dustbin capacity of 0.5 liters. Those two things combined with the recharge and resume feature makes it so this unit can cover a lot of ground in one go. If it runs out juice before the cleaning is done, it will return to the dock and then finish cleaning your home once it's done charging. It's capable of both vacuuming and mopping. What's more, when it's vacuuming it can tell when it goes from hard floor to carpet and increases the suction to better clean your floors. Who should buy it: Those with homes that have low to medium-pile carpets and lots of ground to cover. It's a great pick for medium to large homes and anyone that wants plenty of app controls. Limited-time Black Friday deal: Through November 29th, and then again December 2nd until December 8th, the superb Roborock S5 is 28% off, down $140 to just $360. Take advantage of this limited-time discount now. $360 ($140 off) at Amazon Roborock S6 - Extra-long battery life and powerful cleaning

