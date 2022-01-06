What you need to know
- In 2021, Bloomberg reported that a remake of The Last of Us was in development for PS5.
- According to VGC and leaker Tom Henderson, this remake is almost finished and could launch in 2022.
- Naughty Dog is also reportedly working on Factions multiplayer and a Director's Cut of The Last of Us Part 2.
The previously reported PS5 remake of The Last of Us is almost done and could launch in 2022, according to Tom Henderson, a person who demonstrated some knowledge of the inner workings of various game development teams. Henderson is joined in his claims by outlet VGC, which notes that Henderson's information lines up with its own.
Bloomberg first shared news on the existence of this remake for The Last of Us in 2021, as part of a larger report on how Sony's focus on blockbusters was causing problems at various teams across PlayStation Studios. This remake was reportedly originally being developed at a small team under the Visual Arts Service Group, before being moved to Naughty Dog.
Henderson also claims that The Last of Us Part 2 Director's Cut is currently in development alongside a new Factions multiplayer experience, though he doesn't know when these games are slated to launch.
Sony has multiple major games currently slated to arrive in 2022, with Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West scheduled for Feb. 18, 2022 and Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 coming on March 4. God of War Ragnarok is also scheduled to launch in 2022, though it currently lacks a specific release date.
