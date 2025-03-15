OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: What's the best camera phone of 2025?

OPPO Find X8 Pro Check Amazon Incredible potential The Find X8 Pro has an incredible camera package at the back, and the phone takes some of the best photos and videos possible on Android. While the design isn't as attention-grabbing as previous years, it is good to hold and use, and the increased battery size means the device easily lasts a day and a half. The MediaTek hardware holds its own against Qualcomm, and you get all the software extras you need. If you need a powerful phone with standout cameras, the Find X8 Pro has you covered. For Cameras take brilliant photos and videos

Terrific battery life

Bright AMOLED panel

Powerful hardware

IP68/IP69 ingress protection Against Gaming isn't as good as X200 Pro

ColorOS 15 has a learning curve Vivo X200 Pro Check Amazon My favorite phone I used all 2025 flagships, and the X200 Pro is the one I like the most. Vivo nailed the design, and the phone looks better and is easier to hold and use than its predecessor. It has one of the brightest AMOLED panels of any phone today, the best battery life, and one of the best camera packages. The main camera takes unbelievable images and videos, and the 200MP telephoto at the back is the best you'll find today. The software is better than previous years, and honestly, there isn't much to critique with the device — the X200 Pro continues to be my favorite phone of 2025. For The best telephoto lens of any phone today

Outstanding main camera

One of the brightest AMOLED panels

Reliable design with powerful hardware

Class-leading battery life

IP68/IP69 ingress protection Against Not available outside Asia

Selfie camera is average

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OPPO was onto a good thing with the design of the Find X7 Ultra, with a dual-tone color scheme and leather back making the device stand out quite a bit. The Find X8 Pro, however, doesn't quite have that same flair, with the device switching to a flat profile, and featuring a plain back with a silky texture.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It still looks good, but I don't like the design as much as its predecessors, considering the Find X3 Pro, Find X5 Pro, and Find X6 Pro all had attention-grabbing backs. Although the design isn't quite as striking, the device is great to hold and use, and the design of the camera housing is cleaner, and the module itself doesn't protrude as much.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

By contrast, Vivo's X200 Pro has a much more elegant design this time than previous years. The grey model looks great in its own right, but if you're interested in this phone, I highly recommend getting the blue option — it looks absolutely incredible. The X200 Pro is thicker and 13g heavier than the Find X8 Pro, and if anything, I like the in-hand feel of the device better.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While both phones have flat sides, they have beveled edges that make it easier to hold the devices. The X200 Pro has a sizeable camera module at the back, but even then, it has better weight distribution, and I like the added heft. Vivo uses the best ultrasonic modules on its phones, and that's no different on the X200 Pro — it is fast to unlock and doesn't have any issues even with oily or wet fingers.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Both phones get IP68 alongside the new IP69 ingress protection, and the Find X8 Pro has the alert slider on the left, making it easy to switch between ring, vibrate, and silent modes. Overall, these are two of the best phones of 2025, and while they both look good, I much prefer the styling of the X200 Pro.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: Panel

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Both phones have similar-sized 6.78-inch AMOLED panels, and they go up to 4500 nits. You get all the extras: 120Hz refresh, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Ultra HDR, and extensive customizability when adjusting the color balance. As you'd imagine in this category, both devices hold up incredibly well, and there are no issues in this area.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

That said, the X200 Pro gets brighter outdoors and in regular use. In fact, only the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a brighter panel, and the X200 Pro comes in at a close second. The Find X8 Pro doesn't have any shortcomings either, but it doesn't get quite as bright. There's good stereo sound on both devices, and it's adequate if you're just gaming casually.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

On that note, the Find X8 Pro still limits most games to 60fps, and it is annoying considering the MediaTek platform doesn't have any issues pushing high framerates even in demanding titles. The X200 Pro is better in this regard, and in general, I prefer its color calibration out of the box. OPPO chose Gorilla Glass 7i this time, with Vivo using a custom solution; both phones hold up well to tumbles, and I thankfully didn't see any problems.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: Hardware

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There isn't much to differentiate either device when it comes to the hardware. Both phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400, and they're just as fast as their Qualcomm-powered rivals, including the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Honor Magic 7 Pro. They do a fantastic job with gaming as well, and the only issue I have is that the Find X8 Pro doesn't enable 120fps gaming although it can easily do so.



Outside of that, there are no problems whatsoever. Both phones play demanding games with relative ease, and I got stable framerates without any lag or jitter. There wasn't much in the way of overheating either, and this is where MediaTek has an advantage over Qualcomm this year — all the Qualcomm-based phones run hotter while running the same games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OPPO Find X8 Pro Vivo X200 Pro Display 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 2780x1264, Dolby Vision, 4500 nits max 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 2800x1260, Dolby Vision, 4500 nits max OS ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 Funtouch OS based on Android 15 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Arm Immortalis-G925, 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Arm Immortalis-G925, 3nm RAM 12GB/16GB 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB Rear camera 1 50MP f/1.6 main camera, OIS 50MP f/1.6 main camera, OIS Rear camera 2 50MP f/2.6 3x tele, OIS 200MP f/2.7 2.7x tele, OIS Rear camera 3 50MP f/4.3 6x tele, OIS 50MP f/2.0 wide-angle Rear camera 4 50MP f/2.0 wide-angle NA Front camera 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.0 Ingress protection IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS Security Optical in-screen sensor Ultrasonic in-screen sensor Audio USB-C, stereo sound, 24-bit/192kHz, AptX HD, LHDC USB-C, stereo sound, 24-bit/192kHz, AptX HD, LHDC Battery 5910mAh silicon battery, 80W charging, 50W wireless charging 6000mAh silicon battery, 90W charging, 30W wireless charging Dimensions 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 215g 162.4 x 76 x 8.2mm, 223g Colors Black, White, Blue Blue, Black, Grey, White

Connectivity is rock-solid on either device, and they both get a good vibration motor that delivers granular feedback while using the keyboard and navigating the interface. Basically, there just isn't anything to fault when it comes to the internals on either device, and it's clear that the switch to MediaTek was absolutely the right move this year.



Talking about getting things right, both phones have massive batteries, and they last a day and a half on average. The Find X8 Pro gets a 5910mAh battery, with the X200 Pro packing a 6000mAh unit. Both devices leverage silicon battery tech to great effect, delivering increased density and longevity.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

When it comes to battery life, the X200 Pro is the best phone I used this year. There isn't another device that lasts as long, and even with heavy use, I got over a day's use. The Find X8 Pro is a close second, and it also lasts over a day, but the battery life is a smidgen lower than the X200 Pro.



The Find X8 Pro gets 80W charging, but what I like is that it goes up to 50W over USB PD, and it makes charging the device with a regular GaN charger effortless. The X200 Pro uses Vivo's custom charging protocol and goes up to 90W, and either device takes just 50 minutes to charge the battery.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Make no mistake; these are two of the best cameras of 2025. In fact, the X200 Pro is my favorite camera phone of the year, and although it isn't the Ultra, it delivers truly outstanding photos and videos in any situation. I like what Vivo is doing with its camera tuning; the brand has a clear advantage over its Chinese rivals in this area, and that is evident when using the X200 Pro next to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Magic 7 Pro.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Find X8 Pro is almost as good, and I like the latest iteration of Hasselblad's image tuning algorithms. The phone has a quartet of 50MP cameras at the back, with dual tele lenses — one at 3x and the other at 6x — alongside a wide-angle and the main lens. The X200 Pro has a single tele lens, but it is using the new 200MP Samsung HP9 module, and it is incredible.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Both devices excel in challenging situations, and there really isn't much to critique when it comes to the resultant imagery. They both do a standout job with still photos and videos, and the X200 Pro in particular takes gorgeous portrait shots via the tele lens. Notably, both phones hold their own against the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and I'm excited to see what the Find X8 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra have to deliver later this year.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: Software

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Just like the internals, there isn't much to differentiate either device on the software side of things. They both run Android 15 out of the box, and have customized skins that should be familiar if you've used either brand's devices in the past. I don't quite like the visual changes in ColorOS 15, and it is getting a bit too similar to iOS.



If anything, I like Funtouch OS better; while it still has overt styling, it is fluid, and there's extensive customizability. Both devices will get four Android OS updates, and while that isn't as much as what Google, Samsung and Honor deliver, it should be adequate.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Vivo X200 Pro: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I used the Find X8 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro extensively at the end of 2024 and over the course of 2025, and they share a lot of similarities: they both have excellent cameras, great battery life, standout hardware, and software with plenty of customizability. Choosing between the two is a matter of preference; the X200 Pro does a better job with portrait shots, and the Find X8 Pro has better software features.



I enjoyed using the X200 Pro more in general; the design is better than the Find X8 Pro, the panel gets brighter, and the battery lasts a little longer. Both phones take great photos, but the new 200MP tele lens gives the X200 Pro an edge, and I like Vivo's camera tuning better. If I had to pick a winner, the X200 Pro gets my vote.



That said, the phone isn't available outside Asia, so if you're in the U.K. or need to use one of these devices in the west, the Find X8 Pro is the obvious choice as OPPO is back to selling phones in the region. But if you're in a country where the X200 Pro is available, I'd suggest picking it up — it is better than anything Google and Samsung have to offer, and you'll need to use the cameras to understand just how amazing it is.

OPPO Find X8 Pro Check Amazon Incredible potential The Find X8 Pro is a great choice if you need a powerful phone with standout cameras. It nails the basics, has a bright AMOLED, and fantastic battery life.