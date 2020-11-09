When Google announced the Nest rebrand last year, it also revealed that it would replace the Works with Nest program with Works with Hey Google. The end of the road for the Works with Nest program appears to be finally here, as Philips Hue will lose support for the program on November 17.

As noted by The Ambient, the Philips Hue app is starting to show a pop-up that says the Phillips Hue integration with Nest Thermostat, Nest Cam, and Nest Protect will be discontinued from November 17. However, this will only be temporary, as Google will soon add existing features from the Works with Nest program to the Google Home app.

Google began rolling out Home and Away Routines in the Home app last month, allowing users create routines based on your home or away status. While it is now possible to do things like have your Philips Hue lights turn on when you leave home, some controls that were available with Works with Nest are yet to be added.