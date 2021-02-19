A great display can completely change the experience of using your smartphone. In recent years, we've seen a number of smartphone display innovations, but many of those innovations are kind of gimmicks, and usually only come with the highest-end and most expensive smartphones.
TCL is taking a different approach. NXTVISION, which is TCL's new display tech, is not only actually very helpful to the smartphone display experience, but it's also available on much more accessible phones. In fact, you can get a NXTVISION display on a phone that costs less than $500.
Display greatness
But don't take our word for it. DxOMARK recently put the TCL 10 Pro's NXTVISION display to the test, and the phone ended up offering one of the best displays on the market -- only beaten by phones two times the price, or more. With a score of 83 in DxOMARK's display test, the TCL 10 Pro is the phone to beat for those who want an incredible display at a reasonable price.
The actual specs of the display are solid. The phone offers a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080p resolution, ensuring that movies and images are crisp and detailed.
There are actually some categories in which the TCL 10 Pro beats all other phones DxOMARK has tested. For example, the phone beat the competition in DxOMARK's readability test, offering more than enough brightness for both outdoor and low-light conditions.
The phone also did very well in the video category. That's thanks to excellent rendering of black-levels, accurate colors, and more. That's pretty impressive, and can have a significant impact on the overall experience of watching movies and TV shows.
Of course, all of these great results make sense. TCL's NXTVISION tech is built to produce vivid colors, excellent detail, and a high level of contrast -- and given TCL's experience in the display realm, it's not surprising that the company was able to achieve this on a phone.
Performance on a budget
What is surprising is the fact that it was able to achieve it on a phone that costs as little as it does -- and all while boasting other excellent specs. The TCL 10 Pro also offers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage -- plus there's a MicroSD card slot for up to an impressive extra 256GB of storage. You'll also get a quad rear camera, with one 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel low light camera. Safe to say, there should be a camera in the setup for every situation.
In other words, this phone isn't just an incredible display -- even though it does have an incredible display. It's a great all-arounder. You'll get a great gaming experience. You'll get impressive multitasking. And, you'll get the performance to handle all your day-to-day smartphone tasks.
You can get more information about the TCL 10 Pro straight from the TCL website.
Android 12 has landed — here's what we know so far!
Android 12 has officially arrived — at least the first developer preview has. From all of the new features, release info, and more, here's everything you need to know about where Android is headed in 2021.
Did you install the Android 12 Developer Preview?
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 is here. Were you brave enough to install the new software on your Pixel?
No Man's Sky update turns the game into Jurassic Park and I love it
I grew up wanting my very own Jurassic Park and now I can have it in No Man's Sky thanks to the game's latest Companions update. This is everything I could dream for.
Get ready for the Super Bowl with one of these cheap 4K TVs
Since 4K is slowly becoming the standard for televisions, there's never been a better time to buy inexpensive, gorgeous boob tubes. These are the best inexpensive TVs you can buy with 4K HDR support.