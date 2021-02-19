A great display can completely change the experience of using your smartphone. In recent years, we've seen a number of smartphone display innovations, but many of those innovations are kind of gimmicks, and usually only come with the highest-end and most expensive smartphones.

TCL is taking a different approach. NXTVISION, which is TCL's new display tech, is not only actually very helpful to the smartphone display experience, but it's also available on much more accessible phones. In fact, you can get a NXTVISION display on a phone that costs less than $500.

Display greatness

But don't take our word for it. DxOMARK recently put the TCL 10 Pro's NXTVISION display to the test, and the phone ended up offering one of the best displays on the market -- only beaten by phones two times the price, or more. With a score of 83 in DxOMARK's display test, the TCL 10 Pro is the phone to beat for those who want an incredible display at a reasonable price.

The actual specs of the display are solid. The phone offers a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080p resolution, ensuring that movies and images are crisp and detailed.

There are actually some categories in which the TCL 10 Pro beats all other phones DxOMARK has tested. For example, the phone beat the competition in DxOMARK's readability test, offering more than enough brightness for both outdoor and low-light conditions.