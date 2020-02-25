If you've been eyeing the painfully expensive Samsung Galaxy Note family from afar, you don't have to go without a stylus just because you want a more practically priced smartphone. The new LG Stylo 5x continues LG's series of stylus-packed smartphones, and it does it at a price that's nearly a tenth the cost of Samsung's most expensive model.

The LG Stylo 5X delivers a 6.2" display for the type of scale you'd expect from a phablet, giving you plenty of space to sketch, doodle, color in the coloring book, or scribble out a few notes using the built-in stylus. That display is also sharp with a 2,160 x 1,080 resolution, bumping slightly above Full HD. That extra bit of vertical screen space can give you more room for the wider formats many movies and some TV shows now use, letting you see more of the content you want and less of those pesky letterboxes.

And, you'll be able to enjoy that screen throughout the day thanks to a 3,500mAh battery. For most users, that will be enough battery life to make it through the whole day without worrying about whether you'll be able to find somewhere to charge up. And, whenever your battery does get low, you can top it back up quickly using Quick Charge 3.0 through the phone's USB-C port.

The LG Stylo 5x also includes both a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. That means you can listen to music and movies with your favorite pair of wired headphones or enjoy a stable wireless connection with Bluetooth earbuds. The freedom to choose your preferred connection is always a plus, and it's something frequently lacking on much pricier smartphones lately. Better still, if you connect with wired headphones, you can activate DTS:X for surround sound.

When you're not viewing content, you can spend time making your own content. The LG Stylo 5x features a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, and both are capable of recording video in Full HD. Plus, you can use the stylus to easily edit and stylize your photos.

Despite the large screen, the phone isn't overly large. It measures 6.34" x 3.09" x 0.34", and it manages to stay that trim thanks to a 80% screen-to-body ratio. That means there's not a bunch of useless space on the front of the phone. That also keeps it light at just 181 grams – slightly lighter than an iPhone 11.

The LG Stylo 5x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, giving it plenty of power to handle typical smartphone tasks, and it runs Android 9.0 to support recent apps and features. While the phone starts with just 32GB of storage, there's a microSD card slot that you can fill up with up to 2TB of extra storage to fit your needs.

Whether you want to take quick notes, draw during your commute, or use the stylus for every interaction with your phone, the LG Stylo 5x is up to the task. And, when you're done with the stylus, you can slot it away right into the bottom of the phone.

Best of all, the new LG Stylo 5x has launched at the same price as its predecessor, the LG Stylo 5. You can even get the LG Stylo 5x at a discount right now from Boost Mobile.

Check out the LG Stylo 5x for $149 at Boost Mobile.