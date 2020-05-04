Underdog LG G8 One of 2019's most overlooked phones Not very impressed with what we're seeing so far from the LG Velvet? The G8 is still plenty powerful and capable, and you can buy it right now. It's got an OLED display, good battery life, and a top-notch headphone jack. It's not our first phone recommendation, but it's also far from the worst out there. If you're an LG fan, it's certainly worth checking out. $400 at Amazon

LG is taking a new approach to its design

LG isn't holding its launch event for the Velvet until May 7, but that hasn't stopped the company from already unveiling the design of the phone. Seriously. On April 28, LG shared official device renders of the Velvet. The front of the device is home to a display with very minimal bezels, along with a slight curve on the edges. The three cameras on the back are also positioned quite differently from most other Android phones, with LG saying this is a "Raindrop" design with the different camera sensors descending in size to mimic "images of falling raindrops" — ending with the LED flash at the bottom. Also present on the phone is a "3D Arc Design," with LG curving the display and rear panel for a symmetrical and "natural" in-hand feel.

In addition to the still images, LG also shared a design video that offers a different look at the Velvet. This is the LG G9 by a different name

LG's been pretty consistent with its device branding over the years, but for 2020, that's changing. Two reports from March 27 indicated that the entire G-series branding is dead for future smartphones and that LG is shifting to a naming scheme that will highlight certain features/aspects of that particular device.

Following this, LG confirmed that its new phone will be called "Velvet." According to the company, the Velvet name is "intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone." Introducing a new name/branding tactic isn't a guarantee that sales will be better for LG, but there's no denying that the G-series and V-series have gotten a little long in the tooth. If the phone itself is solid, an exciting name to go along with it could be just what LG needs. Here are the specs 🤓

The design isn't the only thing LG's confirmed about the Velvet. Along with those renders, the company also shared some of the Velvet's official specifications. Here's what's been confirmed so far:

Category LG Velvet Display 6.8-inch

Cinema FullVision

20.5:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G ✔️ Rear Camera 1 48MP primary camera Rear Camera 2 8MP ultra-wide camera Rear Camera 3 5MP depth camera Battery 4,300 mAh battery Colors Aurora White

Aurora Gray

Aurora Green

Illusion Sunset

The most interesting spec on that list is the Snapdragon 765 processor. It offers almost all of the same power of the flagship Snapdragon 865, but is a more affordable chip to use. It also still allows for 5G connectivity, if that's something you're interested in. There's talk that Google will also use the Snapdragon 765 in its upcoming Pixel 5, so it'll be interesting to see how it performs on the LG Velvet. The Velvet is compatible with the Dual Screen accessory

The LG V50, G8X, and V60 have all worked with LG's polarizing Dual Screen accessory — a case for the phones that adds a second screen to them (basically turning them into a pseudo-folding phone). LG has confirmed that the Dual Screen accessory will work with the Velvet, meaning you'll be able to add a second display to the phone if your heart desires. On top of that, the Velvet will also work with LG's Stylus Pen so that you can further transform it into a makeshift Galaxy Note alternative. So, what about the release date and price?

For the past few years, LG has announced its new G-series phone at Mobile World Congress in February. It did this for the G5, G6, and G8, with the G7 being unveiled at a special event in NYC during May. This year, LG decided to shake up its release formula. While the new V-series model normally launches towards the second half of the year, the LG V60 was unveiled in February before the G9/Velvet.

LG shared the above teaser video on April 23, and in it, the company confirms that the Velvet will be officially unveiled on April 7 via a digital launch event. LG has also confirmed that sales will begin in South Korea on May 15. In regards to price, we're hoping LG is smart about how much it asks for the phone. The LG G8 had a starting price of $850 in the United States, but with the V60, LG is selling it for as little as $800 in the country. Seeing as how the V60 uses the Snapdragon 865 and the Velvet will step down to the 765, that leads us to believe the Velvet could be marketed as LG's value flagship for 2020. It's hard to pin down an exact price for the phone, but we could see something in the range of $600 - $700. In a world where it's common for phones to cost $1,000 and up, that would be a wonderful breath of fresh air. Let's not count out the LG G8

With all of this talk about the LG Velvet, it can be easy to forget that the G8 is still out there and available for purchase. The G8 was never a perfect phone (and still isn't), but you could also spend your money on a lot worse phones. It's built like a tank, has a really good display, reliable battery life, and excellent call quality. LG's software is showing its age and the cameras aren't the best money can buy, but if you're an LG fan, this is a solid pickup. Also, now that the G8 has been out for a while, it isn't uncommon to find various deals and promotions for it.