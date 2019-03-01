Once upon a time at Google I/O in May 2018, JBL announced the Link Bar — an ambitious new gadget that combined a premium soundbar, Google Assistant speaker, and Android TV device into one single product. It was initially scheduled for a release sometime in the fall of that year, but this past January, it was pushed back to Spring 2019.

Now, it's being reported that the Link Bar has been delayed again until this summer.

When asked about the delay, JBL issued the following statement to Android Police: