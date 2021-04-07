Power menu on a Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

As fun and customizable as the best Android phones have always been, it used to be that they performed better over the long run with a bit of manual interference. The old IT Crowd adage of "turn it off and on again" would often do wonders for how smoothly your device would run, clearing out virtual cobwebs and bugs. But with advancements and optimizations in Android over the years, do you still find that restarting your phone makes a difference?

This is a question we've asked before and seen previously on the AC forums, but after the April security update, it has resurfaced.

How often do you restart your Android phone?
Mr Bojangles1
Mr Bojangles1

I restart my phone every day, but I'm always messing with/ tweaking it as it's rooted. But I believe it's a good thing to restart at least every few days. It just refreshes everything for phone to run smoothly

Poolman55
Poolman55

I utilize the scheduled power off and on with my One Plus phones.

B. Diddy
B. Diddy

I only restart if my phone is acting odd, which is pretty rare. But since it's a Pixel 3 XL, it'll restart at least monthly due to the security patches (and probably twice a month if you include the Google Play system updates, which are separate from the monthly security patches).

Kizzy Catwoman
Kizzy Catwoman

My S10+ restarts about 3 times a week in the morning. It keeps it running a little smoother.

Now we want to hear from you — How often do you restart your Android phone? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!

