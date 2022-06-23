Someone made an unofficial Shadow of the Colossus VR demo

What you need to know

A playable concept demo was released this week that envisions Sony's Shadow of the Colossus in VR.

Shadow of the Colossus VR can be downloaded for free on Oculus Quest headsets by sideloading through the SideQuest app.

It is a fan game and not affiliated with Sony and developers of the 2005 original or 2018 remake.

Someone has created a virtual reality tech demo of Sony and Team Icos' 2005 action-adventure game Shadow of the Colossus, and is playable on Oculus Quest headsets.

The developer, Red Coin Co, launched the game on the SideQuest platform this week as Shadow of the Colossus VR. SideQuest allows any VR developers to publish games or demos for Meta Quest and Quest 2 unofficially without the strict requirements of the main Quest Store, but requires users to sideload the games.

A trailer was released for the freely downloadable game and showed off some of the core gameplay with traversal, using the bow and arrow, and climbing the actual giant to exploit weakpoints. The developer notes that the demo is the result of four months of work, and it does look very early in development. The colossus, weapons, and the player's hands are basic models, and the architecture of the small arena is somewhat reminiscent of Shadow of the Colossus.

While Sony does not have a history of shutting down fan projects, Red Coin Co does mention on the game's page that "The product is a concept piece, and will not be used for monetization." There are other fan games of popular properties on SideQuest including Harry Potter and Stranger Things, but have much different titles or explicitly say that it is not affiliated with the official property.

Red Coin Co said it will continue to expand on Shadow of the Colossus VR with a roadmap that would involve community feedback and fix bugs.