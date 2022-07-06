Jiggle Physics 133: No Notes. Just Vibes.
By Jim Metzendorf published
You're a real person?
There's a new God of War on the way, but people on the internet are making that difficult for devs. We talk about that, news on the Nintendo front, and go on many other tangents.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
