The EU's top court decided today that Google should not be forced to remove links worldwide under the EU's right to be forgotten law. Under the law, a person can request that links to " inadequate or irrelevant information" be removed when a web search is performed on their name.

The case was heard because of a 2016 decision from France's CNIL in which Google was fined 100,000 Euro for refusing to remove search results globally when requested under the EU law. Google appealed the decision to France's higher court, which in turn looked to the European Council of Justice for advice.

French courts are not the arbiters of the rest of the world, and the EU agrees.

Today's decision means that citizens of the EU have the right to request removal of specific links returned for a search of their name (or even a news article about them), but Google only has to do so inside the EU. Which is the right call, and also one that really makes no difference because you can not scrub away something from the internet no matter how hard you try.

I'm all for anything that bolsters personal privacy, but once you've lost control of your information and it hits the internet, it's too late to do anything about it. And some things — for instance, one of the petitioners in the original case was convicted for sexual assaults against minors — were never private to begin with. Removing a link from a search engine doesn't remove the information, only easy access to it.