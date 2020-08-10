We're super close to the release of the next generation of gaming consoles, but you know what that really means for current-gen console owners? It means you've been buying games for a while! And most of those games have been digital. And you're probably hurting for storage. Big RPGs and open-world sandbox type games can be dozens of gigabytes in size, with some nearing 200GB if you include the base game and add-ons. There's nothing worse than moving on from a game you love simply because you didn't have the space to keep it on your hard drive or memory card. You don't have to! Expand your storage and keep your games loading fast with a new game drive or microSD card. WD® and SanDisk® have been making excellent digital storage solutions for years. Both brands have product lines dedicated to compatibility with your consoles, whether you play on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or the Nintendo Switch™. The great thing about all these storage devices is that you can use them for so much more than just gaming, and because there are a variety of portable solutions you'll be able to start using them with your PC or laptop instead if you need.

Portable storage WD_BLACK™ P10 Game Drive Don't settle for the limits of your game console's or PC's internal storage. The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive offers massive storage in a portable form factor, letting you expand your game library at an affordable value. $79 at Western Digital

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is compatible with either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, so regardless of which console you prefer you can easily use this option. It comes in various storage capacities between 2TB and 5TB*, which can store up to 125 games(1). The footprint of the drive is smaller than the WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive, which means if you like to move it around or keep the drive hidden it's a bit easier. Pricing varies as well between the P10 models, with the drives starting as low as $89.99 (MSRP). The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive for Xbox One version comes in 1TB, 3TB and 5TB* of capacity and features a free, 2-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership which includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, plus access to 100+ high-quality console and PC games, which is pretty awesome.

Max storage WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive If space near your gaming system isn't an issue, the WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive provides a boat-load of fast storage that can live next to your game console or PC. For a big, fast hard drive, you don't need to look any further. $189 at Western Digital

The WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive is a 7200 RPM desktop external hard drive. With a capacity of 8TB* (which can hold about 200 games(1)), it's hard to argue with the advantages that this can bring to your gaming experience. It has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, and transfer speeds of up to 250MB/s**, which means that your games will transfer and load super quickly. The two Type-A ports can be used to charge your game controllers and other accessories. The WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive for Xbox One version comes with 12TB* of capacity and a free, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Fast storage WD_BLACK SN750 Take storage speeds to the next level with this PCIe SSD. This drive is even more compact and faster than traditional 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, but you can fit plenty of your favorite games onto it, so you'll enjoy fast loading whenever your fire up a game. $79 at Western Digital

If you'll be gaming on a PC, the WD Black SN750 is definitely the drive to check out. Options start at just $77.99 (MSRP), which makes a great value especially for those looking to build new gaming PCs. The 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB* capacity versions feature a heatsink option, which is the perfect component to complement systems with RGB lighting and other cooling technologies, such as water cooling. With this drive you'll notice faster load times, quicker transfer speeds, and more.

Switch storage SanDisk microSDXC cards Set it and forget with the SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch. This tiny card will let you add a massive amount of extra storage for the Nintendo Switch, so you can bring your game library with you where you go. $18 at Western Digital