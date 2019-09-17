In a new interview with Bloomberg today, Microsoft co-founder and current board member Bill Gates expressed skepticism toward the idea of breaking up tech giants (via Engadget). Prompted by Bloomberg on his opinion of the U.S. government's recently initiated probes of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple over antitrust concerns, Gates expressed his view that regulation is more often a better approach than potentially breaking up tech giants into separate companies.

"If there's a way a company's behaving that you want to get rid of, then, you know, you should just say, okay, that's a banned behavior," Gates said. "Splitting the company in two and having two people doing the bad thing, that doesn't seem like a solution."

Gates went on to say that it's a "pretty narrow set of things" to which he thinks breakups would be "the right answer to." When pressed on whether tech companies may be abusing their positions in relation to the economy, Gates touched on the government's role in ensuring changes to tax rules. "The fact that the tax rules incent you to structure in a certain way to minimize your taxes, people should look at if they want to change that going forward," Gates said.

Touching on the perceived role of social media in fomenting radicalization on political extremes in recent years, Gates sees a role for government to play in setting rules and regulations to help temper polarization. "I see these as well-meaning, highly innovative companies that it's up to society to make sure that their innovation doesn't have negative side effects."