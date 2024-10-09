Google's new alliance aims to outsmart online scams with data hub

What you need to know

Google is spearheading a new effort against online fraud by teaming up with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and the DNS Research Federation to launch the Global Signal Exchange.

This new platform aims to revolutionize how scam research is tracked and shared worldwide, leveraging the strengths of its partners.

The GSE is already operational with a pilot program, where Google has shared over 100,000 URLs related to malicious merchants and collected around 1 million scam signals.

Google is leading a new alliance to fight online fraud, partnering with two anti-scam groups to launch a global hub for sharing research on cybercrimes.

On Wednesday, Google unveiled the Global Signal Exchange (GSE), a new online platform that could shake up how fraud is tracked and reported. Built in partnership with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and the DNS Research Federation (DNS RF), the new hub aims to improve how scam research is handled worldwide.

The GSE brings together the expertise of three major players. GASA offers a huge network of stakeholders, while the DNS Research Federation brings a solid data platform with over 40 million signals. And, of course, Google adds its strong track record in fighting scams and fraud to this alliance.

GSE's main goal is to speed up the detection and disruption of online scams and other harmful activities that affect various sectors and people. As the first founding member, Google is key in making the hub available to other qualifying organizations. Meanwhile, GASA and the DNS Research Federation will handle access to this platform.

The exchange is already up and running with a pilot program that’s already showing promise. So far, Google has played a major role by sharing over 100,000 URLs linked to malicious merchants and taking in about 1 million scam signals.

While the initial focus has been on flagged Google Shopping URLs, there are plans to bring in data from other Google products as the testing rolls on.

GSE is powered by the Google Cloud Platform, giving participants a solid base to share and tap into signals from one another. Plus, users get to take advantage of Google Cloud's smart AI tools to spot trends and match signals more effectively.

Google also announced that its Cross Account Protection service is now shielding 3.2 billion users from cyber fraud. Launched in May, this free security feature is built right into third-party sites and apps that use the handy Sign in with Google option.

With Cross Account Protection, Google can send important security alerts about any suspicious activity to all apps linked to your account. This tool also lets third-party sites tap into Google’s advanced suspicious event detection, giving your account an extra layer of defense against cyber threats.