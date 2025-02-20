Android Auto's new update causes glitches for some users

What you need to know

Some Android Auto users took to forums to complain about the recent update that caused their wireless connection to break.

This issue could be related to the Android Auto v13.4 and v13.5 updates that rolled out in early February.

Some users say a hard reset fixes the issue, but only temporarily.

Android Auto users have been having bumpy starts to their car drives, thanks to a new update that may have messed up the connectivity between the two.

Many took to Google forums in the past few days stating that their Android Auto suddenly stopped working ( via 9to5 Google). According to them, this issue could be due to the latest software update patch that came in at the end of January or early February that is causing the wireless connectivity to break.

Some users reported the wireless connection failing once they updated to the latest version of the firmware, and Android Auto not being able to detect their device. But when the device is connected via USB, it seems to function as usual.

The patches in question are Android Auto v13.4 and v13.5, but we can't say for sure if this is what's causing the widespread issue. It could also be how some devices are interacting with the latest update. For now people with the Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20, with different car models seem to be facing this issue.

"After a year and a half, my 2023 Honda Civic no longer shows "Android Auto" for wireless. And when searching for my phone, the car screen says the car cannot find the Galaxy S20 phone. It's been working mostly fine. And my phone's AA is recently updated," a user stated on the forum.

The people facing issues have tried all sorts of troubleshooting methods, but nothing seems to be fixing this issue. One user however noted that unless they restarted their phone each time, Android Auto didn't seem to connect.

We don't have any official guidelines from Google on how they plan to fix this issue. However, this isn't the first time an update has caused havoc for users, in May last year users faced a somewhat similar issue trying to connect their devices via USB and the app wouldn't recognize their devices. Users either had to reboot their phones or buy a different USB cable that sorted the issue out for them.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central has reached out to Google about a possible fix for the wireless issue. We will update this article once we have more information.

Despite said connectivity issues, Android Auto expanded its latest software update for Polestar 2, P3.3.16, which came with HD radio and smoother low-speed driving, with wired Android Auto. This update is rolling out to Polestar 2 models from 2021 onward, via OTA and is also available through service appointments.