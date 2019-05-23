Have you ever wished your Alexa speaker would realize when you're feeling down so it could try to cheer you up? If so, then you'll be interested to know Amazon is currently working on a wearable device which would read your emotions.

The wrist-worn device is meant to be paired with a smartphone app and would include microphones to detect your voice. After hearing you speak, it would then use software to decipher your emotions from the sound of your voice.

This could go a long way towards making digital assistants seem more personable and less robotic. However, this will most certainly be used to try to serve you up ads and try to sell you more products.

Even the diagram used in the patent shows an example of Alexa determining the user is sick and trying to sell them cough drops. To be fair, it also suggests a recipe for chicken soup as well, but we all know the focus will be on selling you more stuff. That is Amazon's main goal with all of its products after all.