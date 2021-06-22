Prime Day has deals on almost anything you can imagine including some of the best PS4 and best ps5 accessories. Looking for chatpads? Charging stations? Maybe thumbstick replacements? You're sure to find something to fit your needs on a budget. They may not be well-known brand name accessories, but they can get the job done just as well.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we've found for under $25. Should you be looking to spend a little more money, we also have some suggestions for other PS5 accessory deals you may be interested in.

Eumspo DualSense Charging Station | $8 off at Amazon Don't want to spend $30 on Sony's official charging station but you like the design? You can get Eumspo's model. It looks almost exactly the same and features convenient LED indicators on the front so you know which controller is charged. Just plug it in through USB and your controller should be charged up in 2 hours. $23 at Amazon PS4 Cooling Stand | $5 off at Amazon There's no denying it, the PS4 can get hot. It's a running joke that its fan can sound like a jet engine taking off, so a lot of people have taken to purchasing cooling stations for it. This one also happens to double as a DualShock charging station and comes with slots to store up to 12 physical games. $22 at Amazon Bengoo G9000 Gaming Headset | $30 off at Amazon If it's not a brand people don't immediately know like Razer or Astro, some people don't trust it, and that's fair. But if you're really looking to save money, you'll look outside your comfort zone. This headset has four and a half stars out of nearly 70,000 ratings on Amazon, and it's compatible with a variety of platforms. $20 at Amazon Beboncool DualShock Charging Station | $4 off at Amazon If you don't already have a PS5, you'll probably want to consider a DualShock charging station for your PS4. Those controllers have notoriously short battery lives, and this charging dock can charge up to two at once, with easy to read LED indicators. Fully charge your DualShock controllers in at little as two hours. $11 at Amazon DualShock 4 Chatpad | $5 off at Amazon As gaming becomes more social than ever, we need easier ways to communicate with our friends. Voice chat isn't always an option, and that's when you'll want a decent chatpad to attach a miniature keyboard to your controller. It also just helps when browsing the PlayStation Store or media sections because the built-in digital keyboard can be difficult to use with a controller. $22 at Amazon PS4 & PS5 Controller Thumbsticks | $7 off at Amazon Not a fan of the thumbsticks on your controller? You can either get thumbstick grips or replace them entirely (at your own risk, of course). These thumbsticks are built for improved grip and comfort with non-slip rubber, and their concave design is meant to reduce fatigue. $15 at Amazon