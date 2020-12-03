When it comes to protecting your home or your small business, finding the right security camera can be a real challenge. You want cameras that are easy to set up and use, all for a great price. SpotCam has the solution with its latest line of security cameras.

Trust SpotCam with your security camera needs

Founded by experts with years of experience in CCTV industry, SpotCam's team saw something sorely lacking in the industry's current offerings. To truly meet the needs of consumers, this team brings together experts in video streaming, cloud server storage, and web apps with the goal of shattering traditional ideas of CCTV products.

Whether using your Android phone or tablet, your laptop, or PC, you always view your current feed, stored footage, and saved videos. SpotCam makes creating, sharing, and even streaming videos from your footage incredibly easy, while also utilizing bank-level encryption technology and SSL security to assure that no one else can see your footage.

What SpotCam is doing different

To truly revolutionize the security camera industry, SpotCam is the only cloud camera brand that provides free 24-hour continuous full time cloud recording forever - no more bulky DVRs! If you need more than 24 hours of video, SpotCam offers competitively priced packages with three days, seven days, or even 30 days of continuous video cloud storage, giving you flexible options to fit your needs and your budget.

SpotCam also features AI video analysis and is a leader in bringing AI service into home security cameras. With a variety of options for AI services, you can pick and choose the individual services you want or sign up for Indoor or Outdoor Service Packages. Some of the AI services offered by SpotCam include:

Face Recognition: SpotCam cameras can be trained to detect the faces of strangers, letting you know immediately, when a stranger comes onto your property.

Human Detection: Unlike normal motion detectors, SpotCam cameras use AI to differentiate people coming onto your property from animals or other objects.

Baby Crying Detection: Great for the nursery, your SpotCam cameras can use AI to detect a crying baby.

Missing Object: You can use the AI of your SpotCam cameras to keep watch for particularly valuable objects, alerting you immediately should someone move that object.

Pet Detection: Want to keep an eye on your furry friend from afar? SpotCam's AI can differentiate your pet's movements, sending you an alert when your pet is moving about.

Virtual Fence: Using SpotCam's AI, you can draw the boundaries of your property and SpotCam will alert you whenever anything crosses that line.

Vehicle Detection: SpotCam's AI doesn't just detect people and animals; it can also alert you to vehicles that park in your driveway or parking lot.

Fall Detection: Especially useful for keeping your aging parents safe in their homes, SpotCam's AI can detect when someone has fallen and isn't getting back up, alerting you immediately.

Most important, however, is SpotCam's app for Android and iOS. This app allows you to set up your SpotCam security cameras easily, see the live feed of your SpotCam cameras from your phone or tablet, as well as receive event alerts, all from your Android phone or tablet. Whether in another part of your building or in another country, you can always access your footage from the palm of your hand.