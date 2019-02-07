Yep, you read the headline right. Per a personal blog post that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plublished on Medium, the head of the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media, is threatening to publish nude photos of him.

As interesting as that is on its own, the background behind it is even more revealing.

On January 21, 2019, the National Enquirer shared text messages between Bezos and reporter Lauren Sanchez that revealed the affair Bezos had before ultimately separating with his wife. Following these texts being shared, Bezos says: