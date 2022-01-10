What you need to know
- The Stadia version of Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator now features direct touch controls when playing on mobile devices.
- Direct touch replaces the gamepad overlay with more intuitive controls for smartphones and tablets, and the game has also added a more friendly mobile UI.
- Stadia users have found they were unable to purchase the game if they had claimed it through Stadia Pro and would have to resubscribe to the service as the only way to play it.
A new update for Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator on Stadia has added direct touch controls when playing the game on smartphones and tablets. It becomes the second Stadia game to support the feature since the 4X strategy game Humankind launched last August.
Playing some of the best Stadia games on mobile devices without a controller attached would fill the screen with a gamepad overlay to control it, which is not the most ideal way to play on a smaller screen or a game that does not require a lot of buttons. Direct touch controls removes the overlay in favor of gestures such as tapping, holding, and dragging.
Developer Broken Arms Games even added a setting to change the UI so it is more mobile-friendly. The big update also adds many new gameplay features and fixes, considering it bundled several updates that were released for other platforms over the course of five months.
In an unintended consequence to the announcement, Stadia users have found that Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator cannot be purchased from the store if it had been previously claimed through Stadia Pro and then ended their subscription. The only way to play the game is to resubscribe and is currently the only Stadia Pro game that does not give a purchase option. The developer said it would contact Google on the issue and update when possible.
