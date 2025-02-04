Pixel phones may bug you to enable Wi-Fi calling more often

What you need to know

Google Pixel phones may soon remind users to enable Wi-Fi calling if it is not already enabled.

The notification feature was spotted in an APK teardown for the Adaptive Connectivity Services app.

The update carrying the feature could be released in a couple of weeks or months, as it still appears to be in the testing phase.

Pixel phones, along with other Android phones, have incorporated a Wi-Fi calling feature for over a couple of years now. It works in conjunction with the device's carrier to ensure users have a smoother calling experience. Pixel phones, however, may soon remind users to enable the feature if it is not enabled already.

The feature was spotted in an APK teardown performed by folks at Android Authority for the Adaptive Connectivity Services app bearing version p.2025.01. Based on identified strings in the app's backend, Google could soon notify Pixel owners to enable Wi-Fi calling.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The notification description further reads, "Turn on Wi-Fi calling to talk and text in places where the mobile network isn't as strong." The publication further notes that it is still unclear whether Google would send users the notification only when Wi-Fi calling is disabled or when it detects that the user is in a poor or no network area. Either way, users will soon see a "turn on" pop-up with the new notification and also can "dismiss" it.

Users who are new to Pixel phones and not so tech-savvy might find the new notification quite useful. However, not all Pixel phones in all regions support the Wi-Fi calling feature, since it is highly dependent on the respective carriers and Google itself; that's one thing to keep in mind.

If you own a Google Pixel 9 series phone or any other Pixel phone that supports the Wi-Fi calling feature, it could soon come to your handset via the aforementioned app update, which could be in a couple of weeks or months, as it still appears to be in the testing phase. We recommend you stay up to date with the Adaptive Connectivity Services app version to notice the new, nifty notification feature.