Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has been detecting and countering government-backed hacking against its users for over a decade now. As per a blog post by Shane Huntley from the Threat Analysis Group, it sent out over 12,000 warnings to users in 149 countries about government-backed hacking attempts from July to September this year.

More than 90 percent of the users were apparently targeted via "credential phishing emails", with an aim to obtain the password and other account credentials of the target. As can be seen in the map showing the distribution of state-sponsored phishing attacks in Q3 2019, most of the targets were in the U.S., Pakistan, South Korea, and Vietnam.