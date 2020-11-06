As the nights draw in, it's only natural to feel a little blue. You can think of The Complete Entertainment Bundle as your rescue package. This collection of services will help you play, stream, learn, and work out all winter, with 12 subscriptions for just $199.99.
Whether you enjoy mindless entertainment or prefer a challenge, this bundle has something for you.
It includes one year of PlayStation Plus, which provides two new games every month along with online multiplayer. Another highlight is Memrise, an award-winning language learning app that focuses on everyday vocabulary. With this bundle, you get lifetime access.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4x22O_LwSU
Lifetime service with VPN Unlimited helps you stay anonymous online and bypass restrictions. You also get one year of access to YogaDownload, a library of more than 1,700 fitness classes.
Streamers can enjoy documentaries on History Hit TV and indie gems on Topic. Meanwhile, Kast TV allows you to watch along with friends.
In total, these subscriptions are worth $1,011 — but you can get the bundle today for just $199.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Sony's best noise-canceling earbuds are $62 off for Black Friday
The Sony WF-1000XM3 are still some of the very best true wireless earbuds. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save big on them.
Is your Pixel acting up? Here's how to fix the most annoying problems
Google's Pixel phones are great — until they're not. If you have a Pixel and keep running into annoying problems, here's how to fix them once and for all.
Samsung's five-year-old Galaxy Tab S2 gets a new security update
The Verizon variant of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S2 has received a new software update with the October 2020 Android security patch. Samsung had announced the Galaxy Tab S2 in July 2015.
Protect your Moto G Stylus in style with the best cases
If you want to pick up the new Moto G Stylus, you'll be happy to know that this phone could be one of the low-key front-runners for the best budget phone of the year. What better way to keep that phone chugging along than with a case to keep it protected? Here are our choices for the best Moto G Stylus cases.