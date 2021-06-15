With so many options for web browsers, each offering its own version of "private browsing", picking the right one can be a real challenge. However, what most of them call "private browsing" isn't actually all that private. Moreover, the majority of browsers require downloading countless other pieces of software, such as extensions or add-ons, to fully protect you, leaving you stuck doing even more research to find the right programs to protect your privacy and security.

Avast Secure Browser is the solution that offers everything you need for a secure and private web browsing experience.

Smart Browsing: What is it and why is it so important?

When the internet was first imagined, no one could have guessed just how massive it would become, nor how dangerous. We dreamed of connecting people to share information and collaborate on new ideas. Instead, we have a wealth of personal data that is poorly protected by a disjointed series of patches against increasing breaches, exploits, and cyberattacks. That valuable, yet vulnerable, cache of information has become the currency of the internet. While your personal data can be, and is, used by companies to provide a more customized user experience, it also powers the internet's business model - targeted advertising. As we become more aware of how far back our digital shadows reach, the ad-based model begins to feel archaic and invasive. This has understandably led to many people seeking ways to secure their data by securing their browsing.

Many browsers offer a private browsing mode, which prevents your browsing history and cookies from being saved. This only protects your privacy from people with access to your device, but when it comes to most privacy threats, that's not enough. Countless extensions, programs, and software promise to protect you from having your data stolen or your devices infected by viruses and malware, but sifting through all the options will leave even the most tech-savvy of us feeling overwhelmed.

With headlines about data breaches and massive companies getting caught selling our information, it's hard to feel secure online. However, with more and more of the world needing the internet to work, study, and connect, it's becoming impossible not to be online either. Fortunately, there is a solution – and it won't require downloading a dozen different extensions or programs to work with your existing browser.

Avast Secure Browser: True online privacy

From the international cybersecurity software company behind the incredibly popular Avast Antivirus software, Avast Secure Browser incorporates the company's three decades of experience into one seamless and secure browsing experience. There are so many programs available to help protect your privacy while online, but where Avast Secure Browser really shines is the combination of all the browsing features you want and all the privacy and security tools you need built in without any complicated setup.