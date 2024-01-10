Dockcase's latest SSD enclosure is perfect if you take a lot of photos

Dockcase is known for its docking stations and SSD enclosures, and the brand is introducing a new version of its pocket SSD enclosure that's aimed at creators. Dubbed the Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure - Photography Edition, the enclosure has a nifty 1/4-inch thread that allows it to be mounted to a tripod or desk with relative ease.

It's an intriguing idea, and one that makes a lot of sense in my own use case. The SSD enclosure is now being crowdfunded on Kickstarter for $75, which is 37% off the $119 it will cost once retail sales kick off. To give you some context, Dockcase's standard SSD enclosure that has a similar set of features — without the mounting options — is available for $59 on Amazon, so if you see need an external storage medium to connect to your camera or phone, you may want to take a look.

The SSD Enclosure - Photography Edition has a sturdy design made up of an aluminum chassis, and it's clear that it is built to last. The biggest differentiator for this model is the mounting screws on either side, and you get a USB-C port that uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. Dockcase bundles a 10Gbps cable in the box that can also provide up to 60W of power, and other than Dockcase branding on the bottom, you don't get much in the way of overt logos.

The key talking point on the design side of things is the screen; it has a 1.33-inch 240x240 panel that gives you an overview of the drive housed within. You'll be able to view real-time transfer rates on the device, the model of the SSD housed inside the enclosure, power on time, and the status of the power loss protection feature. This last feature basically relies on a tiny battery that's housed inside the enclosure, and it delivers three seconds of power to the SSD in the event of a power outage, ensuring you don't lose any data.

Basically, you're getting a rugged chassis with the added benefit of a screen that shows you additional details about the drive. The main use case of the enclosure is storage, and on that front, you can install up to a 2TB M.2 2230 SSD. Installation is as effortless as it can get; just remove the screw at the back to slide the cover off the chassis, slot in an M.2 2230 SSD, secure it, and close the cover again.

This isn't the only M.2 2230 SSD enclosure I used in recent weeks — the Sharge Disk also has a similar feature-set, and you get a unique design. That said, Dockcase's offering has a few distinct advantages: the screen makes a big difference, and the ability to view transfers on the enclosure itself is a nifty addition. The ability to attach it to a mount and take it anywhere is also alluring, and the best part is the portability — it weighs just 50g, and measures 53 x 43 x 15mm.

It's also extremely easy to use; just plug it into a Windows machine, MacBook, your phone, console, or a handheld like the Steam Deck, and you can immediately access the storage. I had zero issues connecting it to the Vivo X100 Pro and iQOO 12, as well as my Windows machine. Obviously, the biggest use case is when paired with a camera, and it works incredibly well in this scenario.

If you need an M.2 2230 SSD enclosure to use with your phone or camera, this is the obvious option. Transfers will vary based on what SSD you house within the drive, but I used it with Corsair's excellent MP600 Mini and MP600 Core Mini as well as the WD SN770M, and it was reliable.

Dockcase is still crowdfunding the SSD enclosure, and you can get your hands on it by shelling out $75.