For customers in the United States, the first Android Go phone they'll be able to buy is the ZTE Tempo Go.

During MWC 2018 , we're getting a look at some of the first devices launching under Google's Android Go initiative.

Looking at the Tempo Go's specs, there's nothing here that's all that impressive. The screen measures in at 5-inches with a resolution of 480 x 854 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 210 and 1GB of RAM power the show. There's 8GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 32GB), 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie camera, and a 2,200 mAh battery.

Other tidbits for the Tempo Go include a 3.5mm headphone jack, microUSB port, 4G LTE connectivity, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Before you shrug this off as just another cheap Android phone, there are a couple important things to take note of. First, the ZTE Tempo Go costs just $80. Second, since it's an Android Go phone, it's running a lightweight, stock version of Android Oreo and is promised to receive software updates in a timely manner – something you don't often see with Android handsets in this price bracket.

The ZTE Tempo Go is available for purchase on ZTE's website now, but at the time of publishing this article, it's currently listed as "sold out."

