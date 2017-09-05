ZTE may try to bring back the dual-display phone with the AT&T-exclusive Axon Multy.

ZTE may be planning to launch a new high-end phone in the coming weeks with a major twist to the current candy bar convention of today's devices: a dual screen.

According to Evan Blass of Venturebeat, the so-called ZTE Axon Multy, built-in collaboration with AT&T, will feature 1080p screens of both the front and back that pivot on a hinge to form one large 6.8-inch 1920x2160 panel.

The phone won't have top-end specs, according to the leak: a Snapdragon 820 processor will power the screens, along with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 3120mAh battery. A single 20MP camera (that will pivot along with the phone's rear, it appears) will perform the functions of front and back shooter.

AT&T will reportedly feature the $650 phone heavily in its DirecTV marketing once it launches, since its large display will have a fair amount of real estate to work with. It's unclear, however, how both manufacturer and carrier plan to reformat 16:9 content to fit the strange 8:9 aspect ratio of the two screens combined, but we'll have to see when it debuts in the coming months.

It's also not clear whether the Axon Multy will be ZTE's flagship for 2017, as the Chinese manufacturer has yet to announce an update to its popular Axon 7 from last year.