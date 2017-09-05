ZTE may try to bring back the dual-display phone with the AT&T-exclusive Axon Multy.
ZTE may be planning to launch a new high-end phone in the coming weeks with a major twist to the current candy bar convention of today's devices: a dual screen.
According to Evan Blass of Venturebeat, the so-called ZTE Axon Multy, built-in collaboration with AT&T, will feature 1080p screens of both the front and back that pivot on a hinge to form one large 6.8-inch 1920x2160 panel.
The phone won't have top-end specs, according to the leak: a Snapdragon 820 processor will power the screens, along with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 3120mAh battery. A single 20MP camera (that will pivot along with the phone's rear, it appears) will perform the functions of front and back shooter.
AT&T will reportedly feature the $650 phone heavily in its DirecTV marketing once it launches, since its large display will have a fair amount of real estate to work with. It's unclear, however, how both manufacturer and carrier plan to reformat 16:9 content to fit the strange 8:9 aspect ratio of the two screens combined, but we'll have to see when it debuts in the coming months.
It's also not clear whether the Axon Multy will be ZTE's flagship for 2017, as the Chinese manufacturer has yet to announce an update to its popular Axon 7 from last year.
Reader comments
Heavens no. The Multy? As in multi-use device? AT&T's brilliant ideas will drive ZTE right into the ground.
That sounds like disaster just because AT&T is involved.
So it opens up like a book with the screen being the book cover?
I see a lot of broken phones.
Another android box shipper who thinks they can change the market. When are those guys going to learn, the platform owners holds the keys to most doors available to them? Haven't their learn anything from the pc industry the past 25+ years?
Great comment, so true
8:9 aspect ratio for viewing video content from DirecTV? They're just going to fill all that unusable space with ads and a persistent onscreen guide or onscreen controls. 3120 mAh to power 2 screens also sounds like a disaster. This is like a phone that converts into a tablet with a really strange aspect ratio and poor battery life.
Wish ZTE was making more Axon 7's (which they seem to have recently discontinued) or the Axon 7 successor instead. That was / is a great phone for the price. I still want to buy one in the near future but they are going out of stock everywhere and no longer dropping in price.
Exactly. Was excited to see what would have been the Axon 8 or whatever they wanted to call it
I'm interested to see how this looks and how it works, but it's not gonna upend the market, it'll be nothing more than a gimmick
So basically what Sony already attempted and failed at
http://mobiledevdesign.com/site-files/mobiledevdesign.com/files/archive/...
Thanks for the link. I was thinking this myself but couldn't remember what the Sony model was called. Haven't Samsung also done a folding to phone for the Asian markets?