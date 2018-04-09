The notch has been a controversial subject in the smartphone industry ever since the Essential Phone was announced almost a year ago, and the past few months have seen more and more OEMs adopt this design trend. WinFuture recently shared exclusive renders of a concept device ZTE's working on, and it features not one, but two notches in its display.

The phone in question is currently referred to as the ZTE Iceberg, and similar to what we've seen on other handsets, the notch at the top of its screen is home to a front-facing camera, ambient light sensor, and an earpiece for phone calls. At the bottom is where you'll find the Iceberg's second notch, and this houses another front-facing speaker that can be used in conjunction with the earpiece for stereo audio. Having two cut-outs in the display certainly isn't my preferred design choice, but it does allow the rest of the Iceberg's front to be virtually all screen. It's a unique look, but it's not the only unconventional part of the phone.