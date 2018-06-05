In mid-April, the United States Department of Commerce slapped ZTE with a Denial Order over an issue it had with U.S. sanctions in 2017. However, according to a report from Reuters, both ZTE and the U.S. government have reached an agreement that'll lift the Denial Order and allow the company to return to business as usual.

James Rockas, a spokesperson for the Commerce Department, says that "no definitive agreement has been signed by both parties", but it sure does look like things are moving in the right direction for ZTE. It's unclear when the agreement will be formally announced, but according to Reuters, ZTE won't be getting off scot-free —

The deal includes a $1 billion fine against ZTE plus $400 million in escrow in the event of future violations.

However, the U.S. stands to get even more cash —

The Commerce Department plans to amend its settlement agreement from last year and count the $361 million ZTE paid as a part of that, allowing the U.S. to claim a total penalty of as much as $1.7 billion, sources said.