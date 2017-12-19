The ZTE Axon 7 was a fantastic mid-range phone when it was released in August of 2016, and if you can find a solid deal on it now, it's still not the worst way you can spend your cash on an Android handset. The hardware of the Axon 7 continues to look and feel great even in late 2017, and it now looks like the software will be receiving a big update very soon.

In a community forum for ZTE fans, one representative from the company created a thread for the Axon 7 group and posted a message to announce that Android 8.0 Oreo is officially coming to the handset.

Dear ZTE customers, We are announcing now that we are already developing android 8 for the Axon 7, your positive feedback has been inspiring us a lot and made us very happy and because of this we try to get it customer ready as soon as possible for the best customers in the world, and I ask for your understanding because we still need some time to perfect it. So if you have any suggestions or ideas please let me know it under this post, thanks a lot!!

There's currently no timeframe as to when Oreo will be ready for the Axon 7, but seeing as how the title of the post is "Android 8 is just around the corner", our guess is that we should hopefully see it pushed out within the first couple months of 2018.

When Oreo hits the Axon 7, users will be able to tap into the likes of picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill API, notification dots, and quite a bit more. We'll still likely see ZTE's skin layered on top of it, but even so, this is a greatly appreciated development.