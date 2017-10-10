Available now on Boost Mobile for $130, the ZTE Blade Force offers HPUE connectivity, a 5.5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 427 processor, Android Nougat, and more.

Devices like the Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30 might be the hottest and flashiest Android flagships on the market, but they're also some of the most expensive. If you're looking to pick up a new handset that does everything you ask it to and won't cost an arm and a leg, the all-new ZTE Blade Force just might be for you.

On the front of the Blade Force is the phone's 5.5-inch IPS display. The 1280 x 720 resolution certainly isn't the highest around, but it should be perfectly serviceable for browsing Twitter and watching YouTube videos. That activity will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor and 2GB of RAM, and to get you through a full day of use, there's a 3,000 mAh nonremovable battery.

There's also an 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing camera, 16GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

In addition to all of the above specs, the ZTE Blade Force also features something called "High Performance User Equipment" (or HPUE for short). Sprint introduced HPUE last December as a way for extending its 2.5GHz coverage by up to 30-percent compared to phones without this tech, allowing for a stronger signal wherever you go.

The ZTE Blade Force is available for purchase starting today (October 10) for $129.99 from Boost Mobile.

ZTE first introduced its popular Blade series into the U.S. earlier this year with the remarkably good V8 Pro, and although the Force may not be quite as impressive as the V8 Pro from a specifications point of view, it still manages to offer a compelling package for not a ton of cash.

