A new month means new beginnings, a fresh start, and more ZTE drama. Most recently, it's been announced that the United States Department of Commerce is allowing ZTE it resume some of its operations in the U.S. until August 1, 2018.

According to a report from Reuters, ZTE will be able to "engage in commercial transactions needed to maintain existing networks and equipment in the United States."

Things were looking up for ZTE in early June when the Commerce Department confirmed that an agreement had been made to lift the Denial Order that was first issued in April, but just a few days later, the Senate reimposed sanctions on the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

We aren't entirely sure what'll happen to ZTE's operations following August 1, but at the very least, this will allow ZTE to keep up to date with any current business it has in the country.

ZTE's apparently making a phone with two notches because of course they are