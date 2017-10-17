Two screens for the price of one!

There's no shortage of high-end smartphones these days. Thin bezels, sleek frames, and big, vibrant displays are all the rage these days, but then again, that's something we've been pushing towards for years now. True innovative design seems to be a rarity, but ZTE is ready to change that with the all-new Axon M.

The last time we saw the Axon brand in the United States was with the Axon 7 in the summer of 2016, and while that handset was all about offering a traditional flagship smartphone experience on a budget, the Axon M is anything but traditional.

Without a doubt, the biggest draw to the Axon M is its dual-display design. The last time we saw a phone like this was with the Kyocera Echo back in 2011, and while dual-screens didn't catch on then, ZTE is hoping it'll be able to change that this time around. The Axon M comes equipped with two 5.2-inch displays – each with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. However, when the Axon M is unfolded, you'll get a canvas that measures at 6.75-inches on the diagonal.

While having two displays is a neat enough party trick on its own, ZTE is ensuring that it makes of much use of the Axon M's two displays as possible. Dual mode will allow you to run two entirely different apps on either screen, extended mode stretches out the UI across both displays so you have a large area for watching movies or playing games, and mirror mode allows you to mirror the content of one screen to the other so you can prop up the Axon M on a table and allow people on either end to watch a movie, TV show, etc.

However, if you don't need to utilize both displays and just want to use the Axon M like a regular phone, you can fold it up and only use one screen like you would with any other device.

In regards to specifications, the Axom M comes equipped with last year's Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a single 21MP camera, and a 3,180 mAh battery. Oh, and the phone's also shipping with Android 7.1.2 Nougat with no exact release date for 8.0 Oreo.

The ZTE Axon M will be available for purchase exclusively on AT&T in November for $24.17/month for 30 months, and that works out to a total cost of $725.10. The Axon M is undoubtedly a unique phone, but for that much money, AT&T sales reps will probably be looking at a tough sell.