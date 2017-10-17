Two screens for the price of one!
There's no shortage of high-end smartphones these days. Thin bezels, sleek frames, and big, vibrant displays are all the rage these days, but then again, that's something we've been pushing towards for years now. True innovative design seems to be a rarity, but ZTE is ready to change that with the all-new Axon M.
The last time we saw the Axon brand in the United States was with the Axon 7 in the summer of 2016, and while that handset was all about offering a traditional flagship smartphone experience on a budget, the Axon M is anything but traditional.
Without a doubt, the biggest draw to the Axon M is its dual-display design. The last time we saw a phone like this was with the Kyocera Echo back in 2011, and while dual-screens didn't catch on then, ZTE is hoping it'll be able to change that this time around. The Axon M comes equipped with two 5.2-inch displays – each with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. However, when the Axon M is unfolded, you'll get a canvas that measures at 6.75-inches on the diagonal.
While having two displays is a neat enough party trick on its own, ZTE is ensuring that it makes of much use of the Axon M's two displays as possible. Dual mode will allow you to run two entirely different apps on either screen, extended mode stretches out the UI across both displays so you have a large area for watching movies or playing games, and mirror mode allows you to mirror the content of one screen to the other so you can prop up the Axon M on a table and allow people on either end to watch a movie, TV show, etc.
However, if you don't need to utilize both displays and just want to use the Axon M like a regular phone, you can fold it up and only use one screen like you would with any other device.
In regards to specifications, the Axom M comes equipped with last year's Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a single 21MP camera, and a 3,180 mAh battery. Oh, and the phone's also shipping with Android 7.1.2 Nougat with no exact release date for 8.0 Oreo.
The ZTE Axon M will be available for purchase exclusively on AT&T in November for $24.17/month for 30 months, and that works out to a total cost of $725.10. The Axon M is undoubtedly a unique phone, but for that much money, AT&T sales reps will probably be looking at a tough sell.
Reader comments
We need phones like this to push the boundaries and push the OEMs. This thing will never sell, but it will force others to give us bendy phones sooner rather than later.
This is an interesting phone for sure...
Interesting and unlike the previous attempt of Kyocera this one have the benefit of more powerful technology. The only con I see is the battery capacity.
Cool tech. Can the two screens be closed face to face to allow it to function as a case?
Well I guess no Axon 8 then
Man I'm hoping that's not true my axon 7 is by far best far I have got for the money and I was really looking forward to the axon 8 don't get me wrong this m is interesting but it's not for me
$725 is way too much.
I do think its a cool looking phone
I owned the Kyocera Echo and honestly, it was ahead of its time. I liked the dual screen functionality quite a bit. I will say though, that I feel that Kyocera has a better hinge design, it protected the 2nd screen, where as this one will not.
I feel like that battery 3180mah is not nearly enough for 2 displays. It needs 4,000 at minimum. I will.be surprised if screen on time is anything more than 2 and a half hours.