The ZTE Axon M is a specimen not seen in the world of the smartphone in some time: it's a clamshell. No, not a flip-top communicator of the Starfleet variety, but a side-folding design previously reserved for fancy wallets, pocket maps, and "little black books." Some, like MrMobile's esteemed thumbnail designer, might go so far as to call the ZTE Axon M a "folding phone." But MrMobile himself would never be so bold.
For real though: in a sea of single-sided slabs, ZTE's Axon M is a legitimately interesting design. Featuring two 5.2" displays bonded by a solid-feeling hinge and a thick aluminum midplate, the Axon M has the kind of heft that makes you take a smartphone seriously ... and the double-wide screen real estate that'll conjure memories of Best Buy's big-TV section. But for all its interesting points, the Axon M isn't what you'd call unique; it's a design we've seen before, on a phone that sold about as poorly as a phone can sell. Will this time be different? Tune in for MrMobile's first look, and stay tuned to the YouTube Channel for the Axon M review, coming soon!
Reader comments
Wow it's been executed even worse than I imagined from the descriptions lately. You'd really struggle to find real work use for this. Different if the screen folded out into one single large display but that bar down the middle just kills it.
Yup, just like your Dual monitors at work
I have feeling you didn't watch the video
I like to see companies taking chances, good on ya ZTE. I still want the West World version of this device tho. The bezel in the middle of the 2 screens is a little much for video/games use but for multitasking wouldn't be a problem. Although my kid is use to a nintendo DS so, the bezel in the middle would seem like nothing to her. The ATT exclusivity a non-starter for me, even though I am on ATT haha...stay unlocked my friends.
Looks great to me except for that fact that if it's priced high in the US, it'll be even worst in Canada. So no go.
I think it’s an interesting try and the spec sheet so not that bad, it’s only last year’s. It might have taken while to get this device together so maybe not enough time for testing with this year’s SD 835.