ZTE's Axon M is undeniably one of the most unique phones to be announced so far in 2017, and while the real-world functionality of the gadget's dual-screen setup remains to be seen, it's still exciting to see a manufacturer take a risk and try something new. ZTE previously announced that the Axon M would be available for purchase in November, but we now have a more exact timeline as to when AT&T customers will be able to get their hands on the device.

The Axon M will be available for purchase through AT&T's website starting on Wednesday, November 1, and the device will then make its way to physical stores on November 17.

You'll be able to purchase the phone outright or through AT&T Next with 30 monthly payments of $24.17, and for that price, ZTE and AT&T will be faced with a tough sell. Getting the Galaxy S8 on AT&T Next only costs $25/month, the V30 goes for $27/month, and the G6 can be yours for just $19.50/month.

Having two screens to work with instead of just one is undeniably a cool trick, but once all is said and done, you'll be paying $725.10 for that privilege.

The Axon M certainly won't be for everybody, but for those interested in trying out ZTE's latest experiment, you won't have to wait too much longer before getting your hands on the phone.

