The ZTE Axon 7 Mini is one of the best phones under $200, and it's got software likely newer than your phone.

ZTE's Axon 7 flagship got an update to Android 7.1.1 earlier this year, and it looks like the company is following through with its promise to do the same for its smaller, less powerful (but just as well-designed) Axon 7 Mini.

The phone, which sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, shipped with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and is making the jump right past 7.0 to Android 7.1.1. A Nougat preview for the phone was advertised on the company's forums back in March, and it seems like everything went well, since it's making the jump to the public.

The update reportedly improves performance and fixes bugs, and adds all of Nougat's existing features, including multi-window and support for in-line notification replies and more. Android 7.1.1, if you recall, added new emojis and support for round icons and app shortcuts, among other things. All of those are here, plus a few ZTE-specific additions, including support for T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling.

Earlier this year, we called the ZTE Axon 7 Mini the best phone you can buy for under $300, thanks to its combination of design, performance, camera quality and software. And while, with the Moto G5 Plus, that crown may be close to being relinquished, it's still a great device, especially at its newly-discounted price of $199.

See at Amazon

If you currently have a ZTE Axon 7 Mini, grab the update now by going to Settings —> System Update. Just remember that the phone needs to be charged up to 30%, and it may restart a number of times during the procedure.

Do you have a ZTE Axon 7 Mini? How's it holding up after all these months? Let us know in the comments!