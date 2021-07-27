What you need to know
- ZTE has announced the Axon 30 with an initial release in China, ahead of a global launch.
- This marks the second attempt at integrating an under-display selfie camera.
- Pricing and region-specific availability have not yet been announced.
The new ZTE Axon 30 5G was announced on Tuesday, introducing the second iteration of ZTE's under-display selfie camera technology. The first attempt came via the ZTE Axon 20, which marked the first smartphone release to include such a feature.
Before diving too deep into this new selfie camera, let's run down the specs. The Axon 30 sports a 6.92-inch AMOLED display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FullHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Powering ZTE's latest handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which means that its a step down from the Axon 30 Ultra, which launched earlier in the year.
The chipset is being paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. In terms of battery life, ZTE packed a 4,200mAH cell into the Axon 30, also equipping it with 55W fast charging. But ZTE has even gone one step further as the Axon 30 is also compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+.
One of the key reasons why the Axon 30 Ultra is considered one of the best Android phones of 2021 is thanks to the camera system. While this newer Axon 30 won't be quite as robust, it still includes a quad-camera array on the back, headlined by a 64MP main wide-angle main camera. Offering some help with the rest of your camera needs is an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
Going back to that under-display selfie camera. At first, it may seem like the same 16MP lens found in many of the best cheap Android phones. But that's not the case, as ZTE has taken strides to increase the pixel density of that portion of the display (from 200 PPI to 400 PPI) and ensure that the light sensitivity remains unaffected.
ZTE used a total of seven layers of "highly transparent materials and 3 special processing technologies" to ensure that the camera area is "more light-transmissive." This 16MP lens also uses 4-in-1 pixel binning, along with a large pixel size of 2.24-um to provide the best selfies possible with this new technology.
The Axon 30 also includes an under-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi support. ZTE has confirmed that the Axon 30 will initially be made available in China but will be coming to global markets sometime in September. Pricing for the device has not yet been announced.
Another UDC attempt
ZTE Axon 30
This under-display technology is crazy
Along with some pretty respectable specs, the ZTE Axon 30 is coming later this year. But the phone's defining feature is ZTE's second-generation under-display selfie camera, which aims to fix any issues from the original iteration.
YouTube continues to drive Google's revenue with impressive Q2 earnings
Alphabet has published its Q2 2021 earnings with impressive growth compared to the same time last year, driven partly by the popularity of YouTube and its TikTok rival, Shorts.
Oculus says the move to OpenXR shouldn't affect backward compatibility
When Facebook announced that it was sunsetting its proprietary PC VR APIs last week, it created many questions around how the VR landscape would look going forward.
Here's why Facebook recalled the Oculus Quest 2
In conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, Facebook has recalled the Quest 2 from retailers and is launching a new pair of models. If you're wondering why and what needs to be done if you're a current Oculus Quest 2 owner, we have the answers.
Bring everything you need with these Google Pixel 5 wallet cases
Turn your Pixel 5 into the one-stop location for all your personal things with a wallet case. Whether you're looking for soft leather or a harder material, there are plenty of trusted options.