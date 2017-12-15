Both Zooper Widget Free and Pro are nowhere to be found.

Widgets are one of the best ways to customize and make the most of your Android homes screen, and while there are a lot of applications that come with bundled widgets, there are also ones that are made solely for creating widgets for making your setup look as fresh as can be.

Zooper Widget has long been one of the most popular widget creation apps on the Google Play Store, but for whatever reason, both the Free and Pro versions are no longer available.

Zooper Widget first debuted around three years ago, and during that time, the Free variant accumulated over one million downloads while its Pro cousin got over 100,000. The only other big app from Zooper Widget developer MYCOLORSCREEN is Themer, but neither it or the now deceased Zooper have received updates in years.

It's currently unclear why Zooper has been removed, but if you're now at a loss for what to do with your home screen customization, KWGT appears to be the best alternative. This is sad news for sure as a previous user of Zooper Widget, but just looking briefly at KWGT, it appears to have a much better design and is actually being updated on a regular basis.

RIP, Zooper ❤️