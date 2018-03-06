At the beginning of December last year, a report emerged claiming that Google was planning on launching its third music streaming service. Currently referred to as "YouTube Remix", it was expected that this would be unveiled as early as March of this year. However, just ahead of the SXSW music festival, YouTube's said otherwise.

SXSW will take place between March 9th and the 13th in Austin, Texas, and YouTube's head of music, Lyor Cohen, will be speaking about "seismic changes he's witnessed and the importance of embracing the future." It was expected that YouTube would use its time at SXSW to unveil the new service, but according to a representative from the company that spoke to Variety:

It was never our plan to launch at the festival.