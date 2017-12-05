Big changes are on the way to keep content creators and advertisers as happy as can be.

Unless you've been living under a rock over the past few months, chances are you've heard a thing or two about YouTube's "Adpocalypse." In YouTube's constant fight to remove extremist and exploitive videos from its site with machine learning, content creators of all size are being hit with demonetized video after demonetized video in cases where they shouldn't be.

YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki recently published a blog post talking about what the company is doing to address videos that need to be addressed and leaving innocent ones alone, and a big part of Wojcicki's message has to do with human moderators.

There's no shortage of horror stories from creators who have been mistakenly hit with YouTube's machine learning system, and Wojcicki says that the YouTube team has manually reviewed more than two million videos since this past June to help the system become smarter and smarter. In an effort to expand this even more –

We will continue the significant growth of our teams into next year, with the goal of bringing the total number of people across Google working to address content that might violate our policies to over 10,000 in 2018.

Also, to help increase transparency between YouTube and its many creators –

In 2018 we will be creating a regular report where we will provide more aggregate data about the flags we receive and the actions we take to remove videos and comments that violate our content policies. We are looking into developing additional tools to help bring even more transparency around flagged content.

Lastly, Wojcicki says YouTube will be taking "a new approach to advertising" in which there are advertiser-friendly put in place in regards to what videos are suitable for ads and increasing the number of human advertisement reviewers so that ads on running on the right videos and removed from ones that aren't advertiser friendly. According to Wojcicki, YouTube will be talking with creators and advertisers over the coming weeks about these changes.

