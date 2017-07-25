YouTube started as a simple video site, but today it's much, much more.

YouTube is so much more than cute cats and mindless pranks; it's where millions come for education, information, and live, late-breaking news. YouTube streams more than just Google keynotes; it streams important political debates and allows users to stream from almost anywhere in the world with an internet connection. It's important to understand YouTube and how to use it, and whether you're just looking to watch your videos without Autoplay plaguing you or you're looking to turn your feed into a legitimate cord-cutter cornucopia of enticing entertainment, we're here to help you get it done.

Finding your way around

First things first: let's find where we find videos on YouTube and how we start curating our content so that YouTube's algorithms can start working to bring us more of what we want. Want to get started with YouTube? Start here.

How to use YouTube for Android

Managing YouTube

YouTube can run away with you (and your mobile data) if you don't keep it in check. From managing what kinds of content can pop up in your results to what networks you use to stream in HD, these are settings you can use to keep YouTube manageable.

How to manage the YouTube app for Android

Saving YouTube videos

See a fun video that you want to watch later? We've all been there. Here's how to save videos for later — and to save them for watching offline, depending on where you live.

How to save videos in YouTube for Android

Managing your YouTube history

We all search for things we'd rather not fess up to. We stumble upon videos we wish we hadn't seen. It's okay, you don't have to burn your digital identity — we just need to clean up our YouTube histories.

How to pause and clear your YouTube history

Uploading videos

Making the jump from consumer to creator on YouTube is a breeze. Here's how to get videos from your Android phone onto YouTube. Getting them on the front page, however, is another matter entirely.

How to upload videos to YouTube

Taming YouTube's annoyances

Like any site or product, there are ways that YouTube can annoy and irritate. Luckily, here's the way to stop some of the more visible annoyances on the app.

Best tricks to fix YouTube's most annoying features